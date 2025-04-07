From road chaos to public urination and lack of manners by Chinese tourists in Pattaya spark anger among locals

PATTAYA, Thailand – The presence of Chinese tourists in Pattaya has sparked frustration and anger among locals, with increasing reports of inappropriate behavior and disruptions on the roads. Concerns have been raised over reckless driving, public urination, and a general lack of respect for local customs and laws.

Many locals have expressed their displeasure on social media, with one user commenting, “Some Chinese drivers are so reckless, cutting in front of others with no regard for safety.” Another wrote, “It’s not Cambodia or Sihanoukville here, don’t come and act tough. We need strict enforcement.” Some even claimed the situation was rapidly worsening, with one comment stating, “Pattaya is becoming like Laos, and soon China will control everything.”







Several complaints have been made about rude behavior, including incidents of tourists urinating in public spaces. One local shared their experience of a Chinese woman skipping the queue at Suvarnabhumi Airport, saying, “I yelled at her in Thai, and she argued back loudly. She even stood there changing her clothes, which was shocking.” Another added, “If no action is taken, they’ll think it’s okay to urinate anywhere.”

The issue extends to Chinese tourists causing disruptions with their noisy behavior. One individual wrote, “I’ve seen Chinese tourists shouting and causing a scene, acting like they own the place.” Another person commented, “The Chinese are getting bolder and more disrespectful in Pattaya.”



Locals also expressed frustration with law enforcement. “The police should fine these Chinese tourists first before letting them off easily. The streets are becoming filthy, and there are no public toilets,” one person said. Others echoed the sentiment, saying, “Tourists should respect Thai laws. They don’t seem to fear law enforcement here.”

A recent report also highlighted the rise in traffic problems caused by Chinese tourists. One local described witnessing Chinese tourists riding motorcycles recklessly, adding, “They drive fast and dangerously, causing chaos on Pattaya roads.”

The situation has drawn mixed reactions, with some demanding stricter regulations for Chinese tourists, especially after the introduction of free visas. One user commented, “With the free visa, the number of these tourists will increase, and the behavior will only get worse.” Others warned that the lack of accountability for foreigners is allowing disruptive behavior to flourish. “The government should act before things spiral out of control,” one frustrated citizen said.

While some locals are urging authorities to take stronger action, others are concerned that the general lack of manners and discipline among Chinese tourists will continue to tarnish Pattaya’s reputation. “If we don’t tighten up, the tourists will start thinking they can do anything here,” one person concluded.

