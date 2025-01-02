Police detain couple for interrogation in apartment manager’s fatal beating case in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities have detained a couple, Napath Prommarin, 36, and his wife, Ms. Ratchayu Prommarin, 46, for questioning regarding the fatal assault of Thaworn Wattana, 50, an apartment manager known locally as “Pee Tom.” The incident occurred after a heated argument over rent payments escalated into violence.

The altercation reportedly began with a disagreement about rent calculations. According to Ms. Ratchayu, the victim initially agreed to a half-month rent payment but later changed his stance, accusing her of causing problems. This led to a verbal altercation during which the victim allegedly shouted obscenities and threatened to harm her. She claimed that her husband arrived in time to prevent the victim from attacking her.



Ms. Ratchayu stated that her husband attempted to intervene, questioning why the victim had insulted her. The confrontation then escalated, with both parties calling for reinforcements. The victim reportedly summoned 4-5 individuals, while Ms. Ratchayu’s husband contacted his own group for support. A fight ensued, lasting approximately 10 minutes, during which the victim fell to the ground. Ms. Ratchayu insisted they did not intend for the situation to result in his death.

The suspects were apprehended at their residence in Soi Khao Talo 16, East Pattaya. Ms. Ratchayu explained that after the incident, she took her autistic child to a friend’s house for safety. She expressed shock upon learning of the victim’s death and claimed she had planned to cooperate with authorities.







Deputy Superintendent Pol. Lt. Col. Kornpong Sukwisit of the Banglamung Police Station stated that the couple has not yet been formally charged but is under investigation. Meanwhile, other suspects involved in the assault are believed to have fled, and warrants are being sought for their arrest.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/tenants-anger-over-rent-leads-to-violent-attack-caretaker-dies-in-pattaya-485703

































