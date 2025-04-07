Summer storms strike Pattaya and upper Thailand regions

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning of summer storms in upper Thailand, including thunderstorms, strong winds, and occasional hail in some areas. Meanwhile, the southern region will continue to experience isolated thunderstorms.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours predicts summer storms in upper Thailand, characterized by thunderstorms, strong winds, and occasional hail. This is caused by a moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass from China moving over the upper northern regions, northeastern regions, and the South China Sea. This will result in south and southeast winds covering the upper Thailand region, where generally hot weather prevails.







The department advises residents in the affected areas to be cautious of the hazards posed by the summer storms. People are urged to avoid traveling through areas experiencing thunderstorms, and to stay away from open areas, tall trees, weak buildings, and billboards. Farmers are advised to strengthen their fruit trees and take precautions to protect agricultural products and livestock, as well as to take care of their health amid the changing weather.

For the southern region, southeast winds will prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the Andaman Sea, and southern Thailand, bringing isolated thunderstorms. Sea conditions will have waves approximately 1 meter high, with higher waves of over 2 meters in stormy areas. Sailors are advised to avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.



Northern Thailand: Generally hot weather with a 40% chance of thunderstorms and strong winds, with possible hail in some areas, especially in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Lampang, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperatures: 22-25°C, maximum temperatures: 33-39°C. Southwest winds at 5-15 km/h.

Northeastern Thailand: Generally hot weather with a 60% chance of thunderstorms and strong winds, with possible hail in some areas, especially in Loei, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperatures: 22-25°C, maximum temperatures: 35-37°C. East winds at 10-20 km/h.

Central Thailand: Generally hot weather with some areas experiencing very hot conditions, with a 40% chance of thunderstorms and strong winds, especially in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Ang Thong, Singburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, and Kanchanaburi. Minimum temperatures: 24-26°C, maximum temperatures: 36-40°C. South winds at 10-20 km/h.



Eastern Thailand: Hot weather in the northern part of the region, with a 40% chance of thunderstorms and strong winds in some areas, especially in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperatures: 24-27°C, maximum temperatures: 32-37°C. Southeast winds at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves approximately 1 meter high, with higher waves of over 2 meters in stormy areas.

Southern Thailand (Eastern Coast): A 20% chance of thunderstorms, mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperatures: 23-25°C, maximum temperatures: 33-36°C. East winds at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves approximately 1 meter high, with higher waves of over 2 meters in stormy areas.





Southern Thailand (Western Coast): A 20% chance of thunderstorms, mostly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperatures: 24-26°C, maximum temperatures: 34-36°C. East winds at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves approximately 1 meter high, with higher waves of over 1 meter offshore, and over 2 meters in stormy areas.

Bangkok and Surrounding Areas: Generally hot weather with a 30% chance of thunderstorms and strong winds in some areas. Minimum temperatures: 26-27°C, maximum temperatures: 34-37°C. South winds at 10-20 km/h.



























