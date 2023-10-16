Torrential rains trigger widespread flooding in Pattaya Saturday night

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya faced a torrential downpour at 3 a.m. on Oct 15, unleashing heavy rain and forceful winds that persisted for over an hour. The consequence was widespread flooding across various parts of the coastal city, with particular severity in areas prone to recurrent floods during intense rainfall.







Among the severely affected locations, the section of Sukhumvit Road in South Pattaya, the beachfront road, and South Pattaya Road, especially the Paniad Chang Intersection in front of Moom Aroi Restaurant, bore the brunt of the deluge. The railway parallel road from Khao Talo to Wat Thamsamakkhi Temple also experienced a surge in water levels, ranging from 30 centimetres to over 1 meter in some areas.







The abrupt and intense flooding inflicted significant distress on the local population. Swift inundation led water to breach numerous businesses along these routes, including establishments in Soi Bua Khao and the South Pattaya section of Sukhumvit Road, as well as South Pattaya Road. This not only impacted businesses but also posed a threat to cars and motorcycles navigating these inundated routes.

Responding promptly to the crisis, Pattaya rescue units deployed metal barriers and activated warning signals to prohibit small vehicles from traversing the flooded areas. This precautionary step helped to avert accidents and ensure the safety of the public.

















