Residents protest metal gate blocking access to Jomtien Soi 15

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Na Jomtien, Pattaya, expressed their concerns to reporters about a recently installed metal gate that blocks vehicle access to Jomtien Soi 15. The gate, which obstructs a road locals have used for decades, has sparked frustration and calls for its removal.

Upon visiting the area on May 27, reporters observed that the entrance to Soi 15 features a sign from Pattaya City, indicating the road’s public status. The concrete road inside the soi includes iron drainage covers emblazoned with the city’s logo. Nearby residents confirmed that they have used this road as a shortcut to the main Second Road for over 30 years.







The new metal gate, accompanied by a sign declaring the road private property, has significantly inconvenienced residents who depend on this route. The sudden restriction has caused distress among the community, prompting them to demand the gate’s removal to restore their regular access.

Local authorities are yet to respond to the residents’ appeals, and the situation remains unresolved as the community awaits further developments.



































