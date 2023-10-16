18-year-old illegal online arms dealer busted in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a late-night operation on October 12, Pattaya Police arrested an 18-year-old identified as Somchai for selling of illegal modified firearms online. The police investigation was prompted by suspicious online activities related to the illicit arms trade on Facebook. The arrest occurred at an unnumbered residence in South Pattaya.







Undercover officers engaged Somchai, negotiating the purchase of a firearm for 23,000 Baht. As Somchai arrived at the agreed-upon location to deliver the weapons, undercover officers arrested him. The operation also resulted in the seizure of a mobile phone used for the illegal trade and the discovery of a modified gun. Somchai confessed to owning the firearm, acquired through online channels, with intentions of profiting from its resale and claiming self-defence purposes.















