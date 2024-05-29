Jameson’s in Pattaya has a new manager and he’s British

PATTAYA, Thailand – Born and bred in Scarborough, a windy part of northern Britain, Jason Gosling took over as manager of Jameson’s at the beginning of the month. Jameson’s, billed as an Irish pub, had a long closure under Covid but reopened last year after substantial renovation. It’s a homely place on Soi Sukrudee or AR with a wide selection of drinks, an excellent menu which includes tasty Swedish meatballs and a cook with an eye to detail.









Jason is a well-travelled guy with restless feet and admits the expat in him is very powerful. After leaving school, his first move was to join the Royal Navy and with hopes to see the world. The big break was a world backpacker holiday in 2000 which introduced him to America, Mexico, Hawaii, New Zealand and most points in-between. After a holiday in Thailand in 2002 he decided to live here nearly 20 years ago. He has had substantial experience of the licensing trade in Pattaya – Walking Street, Soi Buakhao, and don’t forget Smokin’ Joes BBQ on Soi Lengkee.







So Jason has the right sort of background to be a successful manager. He likes meeting people and has the breezy philosophy “Every day is a Saturday”, or best to treat every day as a holiday. There’s a happy hour from 5-7 pm, sports TVs at your choice, weekly specials on the menu for a very reasonable 295 baht and the chance to meet kindred spirits. “Avoid Mondays though,” says Jason, “as we’re closed.”

Jameson’s is located at 80/164 Moo 9, Soi Sukrudee (Soi A.R.), in front of Nova Park Hotel, Pattaya City, 20150, Thailand. Tel. +66 984 769 787. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 4pm until 11pm. Closed on Mondays. Location: Jameson’s Irish Pub



































