74-year-old Austrian drowns in Pattaya condominium pool

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 74-year-old Austrian national, Johann Aichmann, was found drowned in the swimming pool at a condominium in Naklua Soi 16 on May 28. Security personnel discovered Johann’s body submerged in the pool and promptly retrieved it.

They performed CPR and notified rescue authorities and medical teams for assistance. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, Johann could not be revived. Johann’s wife and 19-year-old daughter were present at the scene, overwhelmed with grief as rescue attempts were made.







Deputy Chief of Investigation, Pol. Capt. Pisan Hongfakaew, inspected the scene and gathered witness statements. The deceased’s body has been sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police Hospital for a thorough examination to determine the precise cause of death.





































