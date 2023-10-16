Japanese tourist standoff resolved with Pattaya police assistance

A Bolt taxi driver, found himself in an unusual situation when he was unable to convince a foreign passenger to exit his vehicle. The passenger, a Japanese national believed to be around 70 years old, had asked to be driven to the Pattaya Police Station.







Yutthapong Khunpinee, 35, explained that he had been hired by a local hotel in Pattaya to transport the elderly Japanese tourist to the Pattaya Police Station on Oct 14. However, upon arrival, the passenger adamantly refused to leave the vehicle, causing a significant commotion for both the taxi driver and the police officers present. Despite Yutthapong’s attempts to communicate and reason with the passenger, the elderly tourist remained seated inside the car, refusing to disembark.







The police officers on the scene intervened and tried to negotiate with the passenger, but their efforts were to no avail. In the end, it took a combined effort from the officers and the taxi driver to physically remove the Japanese tourist from the vehicle and escort him into the police station. Once inside, the foreign tourist was allowed to rest and recover while the taxi driver was free to continue his services.















