Police push Naklua market shoppers to alternate parking

Banglamung Police implemented Pattaya’s previously announced traffic-management plan for markets in Naklua.

Pol. Maj. Jakkrit Jantakum said officers were alerting drivers going to the Naklua and Lan Po markets they also could park at the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.







The heart of the market’s traffic problem is insufficient parking. Police blocked off the parking lot after it was full, and then only allowed the same number of cars to enter as leave. Motorists turned away were instructed to park at the Sawang Boriboon.



































