Pattaya hotels are running more than 80% full for the five-day holiday.

Flipper Hotels Group head Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn said July 15 that the addition of an extra holiday between two Buddhist days and the weekend gave a big boost the local economy, as Bangkokians fled the city for a long weekend.

Of the relatively few foreign tourists, Indians remain the top group, followed by western Europeans, he said.