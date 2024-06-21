Thunderstorms covering Pattaya and Bangkok with increased rainfall across Thailand

The Meteorological Department reveals that there will be heavy rain in some areas of the Northeast, Central, Eastern, and Western Southern regions. Residents in these areas should be cautious of heavy to very heavy rainfall. In Bangkok and its vicinity, there will be thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some places.







The Meteorological Department forecasts weather for the next 24 hours. The southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is strengthening. Additionally, a low-pressure area covers the upper part of Vietnam and the central South China Sea. This condition will result in increased rainfall across Thailand, with heavy rain in some places in the Northeast and Central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity. There will be very heavy rain in some areas of the East and Western Southern regions. Residents in these areas should be cautious of heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which may cause flash floods and forest runoffs, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.







The sea waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are getting stronger. The upper Andaman Sea will have waves about 2 meters high, and in thunderstorm areas, waves will be higher than 2 meters. The lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will have waves 1-2 meters high, and in thunderstorm areas, waves will be higher than 2 meters. Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and its vicinity will have thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some places. The minimum temperature will be 26-28 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be 34-37 degrees Celsius.



















































