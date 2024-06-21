Thailand-Lithuania to expand cooperation in innovation, digital economy, cyber security, and life sciences

H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, and H.E. Mr. Egidijus Meilūnas, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, co-chaired the 4th Thailand-Lithuania Political Consultations held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues.

Both sides discussed trade and investment opportunities, as well as advancing bilateral cooperation towards concrete outcomes, particularly in innovation, digital economy, cyber security, and life sciences. The Thai side also sought Lithuania’s support for Thailand-EU FTA negotiations, Thailand’s OECD application, and Schengen visa exemption for Thai ordinary passport holders. (MFA)



















































