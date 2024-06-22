Wall obstruction on Pattaya-Naklua road poses safety threat to pedestrians

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and tourists reported a hazardous obstruction near Soi 18 on Pattaya-Naklua Road where a wall from a commercial building blocked the sidewalk, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road. This situation raised significant concerns about potential accidents, especially since the road is heavily trafficked by public transportation, tour buses, and private vehicles.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the wall belongs to a restaurant and extends up to the electrical poles, completely obstructing the pedestrian walkway. As a result, tourists and locals must step onto the busy street to pass through, increasing the risk of accidents.







Local residents and vendors confirmed that the wall has been there for several years. Despite inspections by authorities, no actions have been taken to resolve the issue. Residents are now urging the relevant authorities to address the problem promptly to prevent potential accidents and improve safety for pedestrians.

The community remains puzzled about how such a structure was permitted in the first place. “We have been dealing with this obstruction for years, and it’s only a matter of time before a serious accident occurs,” said a local vendor. “We need immediate action to ensure the safety of everyone who uses this road.”





































