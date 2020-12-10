Three Thai men marry in unusual group wedding

Three men turned what could have been a love triangle into a marriage at an unusual group wedding in Chanthaburi.







Thanawat Pumthong, 30, Sanchai Subchan, 22, and Tinnapob Butwat, 24, tied the knot in the religious ceremony in Khlong Narai of Muang District Dec. 8.

While not legally recognized by Thailand, the marriage ceremony was attended by friends and family members who said they fully supported the three-way domestic partnership.





Thanawat, a nutritionist at a private hospital in Chanthaburi, said he started dating Sanchai seven years ago after seeing the dancer on Facebook. Later on, Sanchai introduced Thanawat to Tinnapob, a dancer he worked with, and the three of them began a group relationship.

The wedding saw religious marriage rites, alms offering, photos and entertainment.

Sanchai’s mother, Thanayarat Phontem, 48, said she was happy for the trio and proud that he had a traditional wedding ceremony. She wishes all three happiness.

In addition to getting married, the three have formed a dance band and will work together.













