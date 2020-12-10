Thailand EV smart charging stations available in Bangkok and neighboring provinces

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority delivered chargers for electric vehicles (EVs) to government and private organizations to promote the local use of electric vehicles.







MEA governor Kirapat Jiamset presided over a ceremony to hand over the chargers to selected recipients from Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan. The delivery is a part of the MEA EV Smart Charging System project intended to develop a network of EV charging stations.

MEA delivered 50 22kW chargers with two-year warranty to the recipients in the government and the private sectors. The equipment will be connected to a smart platform that is capable of analyzing charging data.





MEA has also developed the MEA EV application for the conveniences of EV users. With the app, they can easily use nationwide charging stations that are registered with the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand.









The app allows users to reserve chargers in a real-time manner, control them and make payments. It also navigates EV users to charging stations and presents charging data and records as well as information about reduction in carbon dioxide emissions. (TNA)





