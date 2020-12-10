400 Thai and Indian businesspeople in Pattaya scammed by dodgy investment app

More than 400 people have been scammed out of millions of baht after investing through a dodgy smartphone app.







Thais and Indian businesspeople filed their complaint with Pattaya police Dec. 8, claiming they had been enticed to invest through an app called “eBuy” which now has been disabled with no way to contact its operators.

A similar complaint has been filed in Singburi, with total victims surpassing 400 and countless millions of baht lost.

Victim Jiraporn Janpratat, 25, said the eBuy app promised regular dividends and attractive promotions that promised larger profits with larger investments. She said she never received any payout and now the app is closed.

Kritkacha Akrawarangkul, 33, said he invested based on a recommendation from someone he trusted.

















