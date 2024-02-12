Three injured by lightning strike in Sri Racha

SRI RACHA, Thailand – A freak accident occurred on February 9, when three people were injured by a lightning strike while they were working on a farm in the Huay Yai Phrom Community in Sri Racha district.

According to the Sri Racha Police Station, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. when a sudden thunderstorm hit the area. The victims, identified as Somchai, 45, Nongnuch, 40, and Nattapong, 18, were harvesting vegetables on the farm when they were struck by lightning.







The police said that the victims suffered burns and shock from the electric current, and were rushed to the Sri Racha Hospital by local residents. The hospital reported that the victims were in stable condition and were expected to recover soon.

The police warned the public to be careful and avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorms, as lightning strikes can be fatal or cause serious injuries. They also advised people to seek shelter in buildings or vehicles, and to stay away from metal objects, trees, and water sources.































