Taiwanese fraud suspect arrested in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 22-year-old Taiwanese man wanted for fraud in his home country was arrested by Thai police in Pattaya on February 10. Hsues Hua Liu was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, Thailand’s representative office for Taiwan, for his involvement in a call center scam that targeted Taiwanese victims.

According to the police, Mr. Liu fled to Thailand on October 23, 2023, with a tourist visa that expired on January 9, 2024. He overstayed his visa by 32 days and hid in Pattaya. The Crime Suppression Division and the Tourist Police Chonburi launched a joint operation to track down and capture Mr. Liu, following a tip-off from the Taiwanese authorities. He was arrested at a rented house in Pattaya and taken to the Pattaya City Police Station for further interrogation.







The police said that Mr. Liu confessed to his role in the fraud scheme and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation. He will be charged with fraud and visa violation, and will be extradited to Taiwan after the legal process in Thailand is completed.































