Three fake immigration cops arrested in Rayong

Real immigration police arrested three fake immigration officers shaking down vendors in Rayong.

The Immigration Bureau on Oct. 27 announced the arrests of Witsanu, 45; Eakachai, 36, and Rattachanon, 32. Three other suspects remain at large.







Investigators said the gang had spread out in three cars from a gas station on Khao Lam Road in Nong Kang Kok targeting migrant workers and companies in Pluak Daeng District’s Marb Yang Pron using foreign labor.

Police recovered Immigration Bureau vests they allegedly used to impersonate officers and extort victims.











