Three fake immigration cops arrested in Rayong

By Pattaya Mail
Immigration Bureau (IB) commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang announces the arrests of three fake immigration officers shaking down vendors in Rayong.

Real immigration police arrested three fake immigration officers shaking down vendors in Rayong.

The Immigration Bureau on Oct. 27 announced the arrests of Witsanu, 45; Eakachai, 36, and Rattachanon, 32. Three other suspects remain at large.



Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang warns people to be aware that three other suspects remain at large.

Investigators said the gang had spread out in three cars from a gas station on Khao Lam Road in Nong Kang Kok targeting migrant workers and companies in Pluak Daeng District’s Marb Yang Pron using foreign labor.

Police recovered Immigration Bureau vests they allegedly used to impersonate officers and extort victims.

Police recovered Immigration Bureau vests, like the ones being worn by real officers standing in the back row being, used to impersonate officers and extort victims.


