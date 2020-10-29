Thai Airways makes bags from life vests, slide rafts

As the novel coronavirus has mostly stalled aviation, Thai Airways International (THAI) is generating revenue by making bags from old life vests and slide rafts under the theme “Life Vest x Lifestyle”.







There are six designs of “Re-Life Collection” bags priced between 390 and 4,990 baht. The products have been available at thaishop.thaiairways.com since Oct 29.









This will be among many revenue-generating solutions of THAI that has accumulated debts worth over 1 trillion baht.

Other solutions include “Royal Orchid Dining Experience” which was a restaurant decorated with old aircraft materials where customers are served with in-flight foods.

“THAI Flying Experience & Beyond” is also the new business when THAI opened its flight simulators for general people to try with fees of 12,000, 24,000 and 36,000 baht. (TNA)











