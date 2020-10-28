Planning begins for Pattaya Health Assembly

Pattaya has begun laying plans for a “health assembly” to educate the public on public-health policies related to the coronavirus pandemic.







No date for the Pattaya Health Assembly was suggested, but Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and city public-health officials met Oct. 27 with Dr. Pratheep Thanakitcharoen, secretary for the National Health Commission.

Thailand’s National Health Act specifically calls for public health assemblies to be held in Pattaya, Bangkok and other major regions periodically to let relevant people and government organizations exchange knowledge and present public health policy.

The next session obviously will be dominated by Covid-19 and will cover surveillance, screening, warning people in communities, and “new normal” measures.











