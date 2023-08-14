Thorough safety inspection of tourist vessels conducted at Bali Hai pier

Pattaya, Thailand – The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center partnered with the Port Security Control Center of Chonburi Province to conduct a meticulous safety and compliance inspection of tourist vessels at the Bali Hai Pier on Aug 11.







The collaborative effort brought together various local agencies to ensure the safety and security of both Thai and international tourists. Other participants in this endeavor included the Pattaya Water Police, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office of Pattaya, and the Chonburi Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports.







Three passenger vessels and six speedboats underwent rigorous inspection, the results of which no violations or deviations from established criteria were detected. Furthermore, the inspection verified that passenger counts were in strict adherence to regulations. The safety protocol involved reminding tourists to wear life jackets for their personal safety, underscoring the commitment to accident prevention while on board.





















