1 dead, 7 injured in fatal collision between motorbike and pickup truck

Pattaya, Thailand – The early hours of August 12 were marred by a devastating accident that sent shockwaves through Nongplalai sub-district, located east of Pattaya. At approximately 3 a.m., the Pattaya City Rescue Unit received an emergency call reporting a tragic collision between a motorbike and a white Suzuki Carry pickup truck on the railroad parallel road.







The rescue team wasted no time, mobilizing alongside medical personnel from Banglamung Hospital to provide immediate assistance at the scene of the incident. What awaited them was a harrowing sight – a collision that had left destruction in its wake. The pickup truck, a white Suzuki Carry, lay overturned and mangled, its cargo strewn across the roadway like debris from a disaster. Not far away, the twisted remains of a Honda CBR 650 motorbike added to the grim tableau.







Tragedy had struck with a vengeance, as the collision had inflicted multiple injuries. Eight individuals lay scattered on the asphalt, their lives hanging in the balance. But one life had already been claimed – Nonthapong Wongkaeo, 30, the motorbike rider, had met an untimely end in the chaos.

The first responders worked tirelessly, administering vital preliminary medical care to the wounded before rushing them to nearby medical facilities for further treatment. Amid the carnage, the narrative began to unravel as Surapat Ketdee, 37, the pickup truck driver, offered his account of the catastrophe.







According to Surapat, he was en route to his lodging after wrapping up business at a temple fair’s noodle shop. His pickup truck was carrying six passengers in its rear cargo bed. As the vehicle navigated the road that ran parallel to the railway track, tragedy struck in the form of a speeding motorbike that collided with the rear of the pickup truck. The ensuing impact sent the motorbike into a flip, concluding in the heart-wrenching loss of life.

As authorities began their investigation, the grim scene was captured by CCTV footage, poised to become a crucial piece of evidence as they worked to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the fatal collision. The injured survivors were tended to; their physical wounds cared for as the process of notifying Nonthapong Wongkaeo’s family and preparing for legal proceedings began.































