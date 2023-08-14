Koh Larn Island welcomes thousands of tourists on national Mother’s Day

Pattaya, Thailand – Koh Larn Island off the coast of Pattaya, played host to a bustling crowd of both local and foreign tourists on the occasion of National Mother’s Day, observed on August 12. The focal point of this influx was Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya, serving as the embarkation point for those seeking to partake in the island holiday with their families.

The vibrant scene at the pier highlighted a discernible trend among Thai tourists, many of whom chose this day to reconnect with their families or explore the island in the company of friends. Their intent was to embrace the essence of Mother’s Day while enveloped in the island’s natural allure.







While the conventional mode of accessing Koh Larn involved passenger ferries, a notable segment of travelers opted for speedboat services to add an extra dimension of convenience and novelty to their travel experience. Local authorities took proactive measures to facilitate and ensure the safety and well-being of all travelers.

In this regard, valuable advice was dispensed, comprehensive safety checks – including alcohol tests for captains and crew – were conducted, and safety vests were made available on both speedboats and ferries. These efforts were aimed to ensure a secure and memorable experience for all.

































