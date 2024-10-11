Thief targets two Pattaya apartments, steals valuables in one night

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 10, apartment owners in Pattaya reported break-ins at two different locations on the same night, with thieves making off with several valuable items. CCTV footage captured the incident clearly.







Ms. Nuallaong Plumnak, 66, the owner of one of the apartments, explained that the break-in occurred around 4:10 AM. The thief, riding a motorcycle, entered the building and picked the lock of an unoccupied room. The burglary took only 2-3 minutes, during which the culprit stole items including a gold ring and a camera. Ms. Nuallaong added that this was the first time such an incident had happened, leaving both the tenants and herself feeling unsafe.

Further reports indicated that the same thief also broke into another apartment on the same night in two separate locations: Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 73 and Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 69. This has caused fear among both apartment owners and tenants, who are urging the police to quickly apprehend the suspect.

Police have since visited the crime scenes to collect evidence from the CCTV footage and are actively working to track down the thief. Meanwhile, local authorities have stepped up security measures to prevent further incidents.

































