Pattaya Mayor joins charity event to raise funds for people with intellectual disabilities

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 10, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, along with his secretary Phumipipat Kamonnot and Deputy Permanent Secretary Kiattisak Sriwongchai, participated in a charity event organized by Pattaya City’s Legal Affairs Division. The proceeds from the event were donated to the Foundation for the Welfare of the Mentally Retarded of Thailand under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen.







This was the second charity event organized by the Legal Affairs Division. The public was invited to join a fun “egg scoop” game, where participants could win prizes such as pillows, pots, and kettles for just 20 baht per scoop. The event aimed to raise 20,000 baht after expenses to support the foundation’s work in helping people with intellectual disabilities.





































