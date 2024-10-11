Pattaya police raid international poker game, arrest 9 gamblers

By Pattaya Mail
All suspects including three South Koreans, two Americans, two Australians, one Russian, and one Briton were handed over to the investigators for further legal proceedings.

PATTAYA, Thailand A team led by District Chief of Banglamung, Weekit Manarojkit, along with Superintendent of Pattaya City Police, Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, raided a house in South Pattaya, where foreign nationals were caught gambling illegally on the evening of October 9.



The raid was conducted at a house in Soi Land Office, following a tip-off from locals about a secret poker game. Upon arrival, authorities entered the premises and caught nine foreign nationals from various countries—Europe and Asia—engaged in a poker game. The participants, along with the dealer and a housemaid serving food, were taken by surprise.

The authorities confiscated gambling-related items, including a poker table, chairs, 37 decks of cards, poker chips used as cash, and a small amount of real money. Among those arrested were three South Koreans, two Americans, two Australians, one Russian, and one Briton. A Thai national was also detained for dealing cards during the game.

All suspects and the seized items were handed over to the investigators for further legal proceedings.















