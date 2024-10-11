Pattaya police raid international poker game, arrest 9 gamblers

PATTAYA, Thailand – A team led by District Chief of Banglamung, Weekit Manarojkit, along with Superintendent of Pattaya City Police, Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, raided a house in South Pattaya, where foreign nationals were caught gambling illegally on the evening of October 9.







The raid was conducted at a house in Soi Land Office, following a tip-off from locals about a secret poker game. Upon arrival, authorities entered the premises and caught nine foreign nationals from various countries—Europe and Asia—engaged in a poker game. The participants, along with the dealer and a housemaid serving food, were taken by surprise.

The authorities confiscated gambling-related items, including a poker table, chairs, 37 decks of cards, poker chips used as cash, and a small amount of real money. Among those arrested were three South Koreans, two Americans, two Australians, one Russian, and one Briton. A Thai national was also detained for dealing cards during the game.

All suspects and the seized items were handed over to the investigators for further legal proceedings.



































