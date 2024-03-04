The Power of Power and Benevolent Medical Assistance were the two topics at the Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – On February 21, 2024, the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) welcomed two speakers. Ron Cartey returned for Part 3 of his Staying Alive Trilogy, “The Power of Power.” Followed by Member John Horrigan who shared his recent experience at a Thai Medical and Dental Mobile Unit Foundation (MDF) event.







First up was Ron, a highly accomplished UK-born entrepreneur with expertise in management and corporate development. His talk was both captivating and insightful, as he delved into the art of living life to the fullest and warding off the specter of boredom. With his exceptional speaking prowess, Ron explored a multitude of elements within our control that possessed the potential to profoundly impact the quality of our lives. By examining these elements through his unique lens, Ron offered invaluable guidance on how individuals can harness their personal power to cultivate a fulfilling and dynamic existence.

He listed and described the ten powers that we all possess. The Power of a Smile was number 1. He noted that a smile on your face can help improve your mood and ability to manage any stress you are experiencing. Number 2 was the Power of Purpose. He pointed out that no matter a person’s age, we need a sense of purpose, a reason to do, of belonging and of being valued. The Power of Listening was number 3 on his list. The act of truly listening is a fundamental aspect of promoting harmony, empathy, and personal growth. Coming in at number 4 was Power of Posture where he noted that good posture can positively impact your mental and emotional well-being. And number 5 was the Power of Compliment. He said that the power of compliments lies in their ability to uplift, inspire, and strengthen individuals and communities.







Completing his list, number 6 was the Power of Acceptance. Accepting the past helps you to let go of regrets and what-ifs, reducing the stress and anxiety associated with dwelling on things that cannot be changed. Also important was number 7, the Power of Self Talk. He explained that the power of self-talk refers to the internal dialog and messages we convey to ourselves in our minds. But self is not all, number 8 was the Power of Company. Human beings are inherently social creatures, and he noted that various aspects of our lives are influenced by the quality of our social relationships. Although many may not realize it, number 9 was the Power of Pets and Plants. Many people consider their pets to be important members of their family and form strong emotional bonds with them. Incorporating plants into both indoor and outdoor spaces can have a holistic impact on personal health and well-being.

Concluding his list was number 10, the Power of Choice. Ron emphasized that we all have choice. There is no need to dwell on past mistakes or to worry about the future. Don’t ruminate about old injuries, instead enjoy every moment of the life we have.







Drawing from his wealth of experience and expertise, Ron inspired the audience to embrace a proactive approach towards life, steering clear of monotony and embracing opportunities for growth and enrichment. Through engaging anecdotes, practical strategies, and profound insights, Ron empowered his listeners to unlock their fullest potential, seize the moment, and craft a life brimming with purpose, passion, and vitality. In conclusion Ron took us back to Power #1, Just Smile because it feels good.

Following Ron’s presentation, John Horrigan described a recent MDF event he along with his wife Siripond (Nida) attended. John is a retired teacher and librarian from the USA. Nida is a retired dental nurse with 30 years of experience in hospitals in Chiang Rai and Chanthaburi provinces. Leading a remarkable life dedicated to service in Thailand, Nida’s extensive background in dental nursing, coupled with her membership in the MDF, reflects her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare accessibility for underserved communities.

John noted that the MDF is a privately funded organization that epitomizes their dedication to humanitarian efforts, organizing free dental and medical clinics throughout Thailand multiple times a year. John, having recently relocated to Pattaya, has enthusiastically joined his wife in these endeavors. Together, they exemplify the spirit of volunteerism and compassion, channeling their skills and resources to provide essential healthcare services to those in need.

Johns presented numerous photos showing their most recent initiative in Fang, northeast Chiang Mai province underscoring the MDF’s impactful contributions. With over 600 patients receiving free dental and medical care, including the provision of eyeglasses, John and Nida through their efforts with the MDF have positively impacted the lives of countless individuals, reduced suffering and promoted well-being within their community.

Their selfless actions serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration, demonstrating the profound difference that dedicated individuals can make when they come together to serve a common cause. John and Nida’s commitment to serving others epitomizes the essence of compassion and embodies the transformative power of humanitarianism. For more information on this benevolent organization, visit their website at: https://www.mdfthailand.org/.

After the presentations, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events and then called on George Wilson to conduct the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view the presentations, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grw1PT6OZtI for Ron and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUx0k_F542g&t=5s for John.





























