PM targets comprehensive development in Roi Et

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, along with his team, wrapped up his northeastern circuit with a stop at Laem Payom, located within the Phon Thong swamp in Roi Et province, at 4:40 p.m. The visit offered the prime minister a direct look into the environmental and community challenges plaguing Laem Payom, including significant weed overgrowth and the need for stronger embankments to prevent erosion.







Srettha, during an onsite meeting, committed to tackling these concerns, revealing plans by the government to dredge the Phon Thong swamp and adjacent creeks to enhance water quality and address the persistent issue of seasonal flooding. He acknowledged the crucial role of agriculture in Roi Et’s economy, particularly its famed jasmine rice, which holds a Geographical Indication mark, and assured government support for the sector to boost farmer incomes through new market opportunities.

Addressing the problem of informal debt, the premier called on those intimidated by creditors to approach state services for assistance, reaffirming the government’s dedication to safeguarding citizens from unfair practices and excessive interest rates that fuel poverty and, potentially, drug dependency.







Srettha also revisited the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme, highlighting its significance in the government’s strategy to upgrade the healthcare system for broader access. He concluded his visit by stressing the government’s holistic strategy in assisting the people of Roi Et across various domains, including the economy, transport, healthcare, and disaster management, with the goal of elevating their living standards and addressing critical issues. (NNT)





































