The nation unites in celebrating HM the King’s 71st birthday

Pattaya, Thailand – Chonburi Province witnessed a day of heartfelt devotion and unity as Governor Thawatchai Srithong led ceremonies commemorating the 71st birthday of His Majesty the King on July 28. The events, held at two different locations, brought together a sea of attendees, reflecting the profound respect and admiration the Thai people hold for their beloved monarch.

The day’s first ceremony commenced at 7.30 a.m. at the Hall of the Phra Buddhasihing Hall in Chonburi. Monks led a solemn Buddhist scripture chanting session, setting a reverent tone for the day’s proceedings. An emotional display of devotion followed, as 72 monks received offerings of food and alms from the attendees.







At 8.30 a.m., a second event unfolded in the grounds of Chonburi Provincial Hall, drawing a diverse gathering of public servants, military officers, police officers, court officials, civil servants, and local administrative organization officials. The attendance of people from all walks of life demonstrated their unwavering support and respect for the monarch.

Governor Thawatchai, in his address, underscored the significance of being exemplary public servants and contributing to the strength and prosperity of the nation, inspired by the exemplary reign of His Majesty the King. Together, the participants solemnly vowed to uphold their duties with unwavering diligence and integrity.







The same morning, Pisit Sirisawasdinukul, Banglamung district chief presided over a series of commemorative activities to honor His Majesty King Rama X’s 71st birthday. The morning began with a touching merit-making ceremony, where 72 monks received offerings of food and alms in front of the district office.

Following the alms-giving ceremony, Pisit led all participants, including civil servants from various departments, local administrative organization officials, and representatives from the private and public sectors, in a solemn pledge of allegiance, culminating in the heartfelt singing of the royal anthem.







These ceremonies in Chonburi Province and all over Thailand, showcased the genuine devotion of the Thai people to their beloved King and also reinforced the enduring bond between the monarch and his subjects.























