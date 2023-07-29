Celebrations held for His Majesty the King’s Birthday Anniversary

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, and his spouse, accompanied by government officials, participated in a series of auspicious ceremonies and celebrations to mark His Majesty the King’s 71st birthday anniversary on July 28.

The day began with a grand merit-making ceremony where attendees offered alms to 172 revered monks at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground in Bangkok. The Prime Minister presided over the solemn occasion, attended by scores of civil servants and representatives from various government units.







Following the merit-making, Gen Prayut took part in a ceremony to pay homage and pledge allegiance as a dedicated civil servant, further emphasizing his commitment to strengthening the nation’s power and the monarchy. He also signed a well-wishing book to offer congratulatory messages to His Majesty the King on this momentous occasion.

The evening’s highlights have been scheduled to be filled with reverence and symbolism. Gen Prayut has been scheduled to take the lead in the candlelight procession, a moving tribute to honor the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King’s 71st birthday anniversary in 2023.







The festivities throughout the day, hosted with great respect and enthusiasm, culminated in a magnificent display of gratitude and devotion to the beloved monarch, His Majesty the King. The celebrations held at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground and within the Grand Palace also showcased the nation’s profound respect and love for its revered leader on his momentous birthday anniversary. (NNT)





































