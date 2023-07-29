Majestic elephants pay homage to HM King Rama X

By Pattaya Mail
0
687
Two majestic elephants present garlands to the statue of His Majesty King Rama X, as a gesture of admiration and respect for their beloved King.

Thailand erupted into joyful celebrations on July 28, 2023, as the nation commemorated the 71st birthday of His Majesty King Rama X with a series of magnificent ceremonies. The picturesque Nongnooch Tropical Garden Pattaya provided an enchanting setting for the festivities, where Kampol Tansajja, the Chairman, presided over a splendid gold and silver ornament-laying ceremony in front of HM the King’s portrait. Prayers and songs of praise filled the air, offering a heartfelt expression of reverence for the beloved monarch.



A major highlight of the day was the grand procession that showcased a majestic lineup of 72 elephants, gracefully adorned with elaborate decorations, symbolizing the grandeur of the occasion and the profound respect for the monarch.

In a touching display of love and loyalty, two elephants stepped forward to present garlands to the statue of His Majesty King Rama X, a poignant gesture that resonated with the profound admiration these gentle giants hold for their beloved King.


Kampol Tansajja, Chairman of Nongnooch Tropical Garden, presided over a splendid gold and silver ornament-laying ceremony in front of HM the King’s portrait.


72 elephants line up for the grand procession to celebrate HM the King’s birthday.



Hundreds of staff dressed in Thai costumes participated in the beautifully decorated floats procession, symbolizing the grandeur of the occasion.








RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR