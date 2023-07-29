Majestic elephants pay homage to HM King Rama X

Thailand erupted into joyful celebrations on July 28, 2023, as the nation commemorated the 71st birthday of His Majesty King Rama X with a series of magnificent ceremonies. The picturesque Nongnooch Tropical Garden Pattaya provided an enchanting setting for the festivities, where Kampol Tansajja, the Chairman, presided over a splendid gold and silver ornament-laying ceremony in front of HM the King’s portrait. Prayers and songs of praise filled the air, offering a heartfelt expression of reverence for the beloved monarch.







A major highlight of the day was the grand procession that showcased a majestic lineup of 72 elephants, gracefully adorned with elaborate decorations, symbolizing the grandeur of the occasion and the profound respect for the monarch.

In a touching display of love and loyalty, two elephants stepped forward to present garlands to the statue of His Majesty King Rama X, a poignant gesture that resonated with the profound admiration these gentle giants hold for their beloved King.

































