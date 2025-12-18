Her Majesty the Queen leads Thailand to historic gold in keelboat sailing at 33rd SEA Games

PATTAYA, Thailand – Her Majesty the Queen has steered Thailand to a historic achievement in sailing at the 33rd SEA Games, leading the national team to gold in the SSL47 keelboat event. Competing as a key member of Team Thailand, Her Majesty played a decisive role in securing the country’s first gold medal in the newly introduced keelboat discipline.







Her Majesty attended the official briefing on December 17 before taking part in the third day of competition at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya, Chonburi province. The day’s races included Races 6 and 7 of the SSL47 class, with teams from Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Myanmar competing.

Sailing aboard Boat No. 6, Her Majesty led the Thai team into the Gulf of Thailand for two point-scoring races. Team Thailand finished second in Race 6, just 17 seconds behind Malaysia, then refined its tactics and crossed the line first in Race 7.



Those results gave Thailand a clear overall advantage after seven of eight races, with a total of 10 penalty points. Malaysia followed with 17 points, while Myanmar stood third with 21, leaving Thailand out of reach heading into the final race.

The performance secured an unofficial gold medal for Thailand in the SSL47 keelboat event and added a milestone to the host nation’s campaign at the Games. His Majesty the King is scheduled to preside over the royal medal presentation ceremony this evening at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club. (NNT)



































