King accompanies the Queen to SEA Games sailing final in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen presided over the medal presentation ceremony for the sailing competition in the Keelboat class “SSL 47” at the 33rd SEA Games 2025 on December 18.

The ceremony was held at Ocean Marina Yacht Club Pattaya in Sattahip district, Chonburi province. Following the presentation, His Majesty accompanied Her Majesty the Queen as she boarded the “SSL 47” keelboat and proceeded to the competition area to take part in the final race.

Afterward, His Majesty traveled by royal electric vehicle back to Ocean Marina Pattaya Hotel, where he entered the reception room.












































