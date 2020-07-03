Seafood BBQ night Buffet at Oasis, Centara Grand Mirage Pattaya

Seafood & BBQ lovers will enjoy a wide selection and variety of freshly grilled BBQ buffet selection. The buffet includes Poached seafood, Oysters, various types of Sushi, Grilled Beef Strip-loin, Grilled Prawns, Grilled Squid, Chicken and Pork Steak, Somtum & Asian noodles soup, Thai Desserts, Coconut Ice cream and many more every night at Oasis restaurant. The price is just THB 799 net per person and half price for children from 6-12 years and kid under 6 years old is free. Enjoy a sumptuous choice, taste and new normal services, which will make the buffet a great choice for friends and family together.

“BBQ night” at Oasis Restaurant opens every night at 18.30 – 22.30 hrs. Located at lower main lobby near the water park of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. For more information or reservations please contact 0 3871 4981.











