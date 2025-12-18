A few quiet questions about traffic and livability in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Adjusting traffic systems in a city like Pattaya is never simple. The roads here are not merely routes from one point to another; they form part of the daily routines of residents, workers, and visitors alike. The city’s plan to reintroduce two way traffic on Jomtien Beach Road on December 22 has already drawn the attention of many regular road users, particularly those who travel the full length from the Dongtan area.

Based on the road markings and layout now in place, a number of practical questions naturally arise ahead of the change.

From what can be seen, continuous double central lines will limit turning points and roadside parking. This may make brief stops along the beach less convenient than before. This observation is not a criticism, but rather an invitation to consider whether the layout about to be implemented reflects how the road is used in everyday life. A similar note of caution applies to the stretch between Sois 2 and 7, where a single stationary bus or truck can quickly slow traffic along the entire section. In areas like this, small design details often carry larger consequences than expected.







Rules, Presence, and Consistency

Beyond road design, many residents quietly raise another familiar issue: consistency in enforcement. Anyone walking along Jomtien or Dongtan Beach will be aware of common sights motorcycles without helmets, occasional wrong-way riding, or vehicles producing noise well beyond what most would consider comfortable. These occurrences are frequent enough to feel routine. The question, therefore, is not whether traffic regulations exist, but how consistently they are applied. A well-functioning resort city is measured not only by new developments or promotional efforts, but also by order, safety, and the everyday quality of life experienced by those who live there year-round.



Noise as a Quality-of-Life consideration

Noise from motorcycles, particularly those fitted with modified exhausts, is another topic often mentioned in a calm and practical way. In a compact urban environment, sound travels easily, and what seems minor to one person can become a recurring disturbance for many others. Most people accept that city life involves a degree of noise. The more useful discussion is about balance where personal enjoyment ends and shared comfort begins, and how that balance is best maintained in a city of this scale.





Questions for reflection rather than demands

Rather than framing these issues as confrontation, it may be more productive to approach them as points for reflection.

Will the traffic layout scheduled for December 22 improve both flow and access in practice?

Is there scope for clearer guidance on acceptable vehicle noise in residential and beach areas?

Are officers being given clear direction and sufficient support to apply traffic regulations consistently?

These are not accusations, but measured questions from people who continue to care about how Pattaya functions.



Listening While Adjustments Are Still Simple

Pattaya has long benefited from a wide mix of people short-term visitors, business owners, workers, and long-term residents who quietly invest their lives and resources here. When concerns are expressed calmly and ahead of implementation, they represent an opportunity rather than a problem. Often, the most effective improvements begin not with major announcements, but with careful listening and modest adjustments made at the right time.

In this light, these observations are less a critique than a shared hope that Pattaya can remain both lively and comfortable for everyone who chooses to call it home.

Victor Wong (Peerasan Wongsri)

Victor Law Pattaya/Finance & Tax Expert

Email: <[email protected]> Tel. 062-8795414































