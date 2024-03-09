Thailand reveals rises in tourist spending on street food and hotels

According to a survey conducted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), international tourists have boosted their expenditure on accommodation following the pandemic, with a preference for premium hotels or resorts despite higher airfares.

The poll, which included 30,054 tourists in 2023, found that the average spending per trip increased to 50,900 baht, more than prior years. Accommodation charges made up a sizable amount of this expenditure, averaging 23,518 baht per trip.







The survey also revealed a shift in tourists’ dining behaviors, with a rise in those who favor street food, from 63% to 77.3%.

Café hopping is a new activity that is becoming increasingly popular among travelers. The TAT noticed spending patterns across nations, with Middle Eastern tourists spending the most, followed by visitors from Oceania, the United States, and Europe.

The survey emphasized the changing environment of travel bookings, with the majority of individual travelers (53.7%) arranging trips through online channels. Despite this, travel agencies and tour operators continue to play an important part in the tourism industry.







TAT’s digital strategy includes a major funding proposal for fiscal 2024 that focuses on using social media to attract potential tourists. Platforms like TikTok have experienced significant growth, demonstrating the value of short video content in attracting new visitors.

TAT intends to work with influencers to promote Thailand’s attractions and activities further, leveraging the global reach of its social media presence. (PRD)





























