Thailand to present aging population and declining birth rates issue to UN in April

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has engaged in discussions to exchange opinions, seek solutions, and address the challenges of Thailand transitioning into an aging society and the younger generation’s reluctance to have children.

Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, chaired the workshop held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The Minister highlighted the demographic structure issues, including the declining birth rate and the increasing average lifespan. It is projected that by 2037, the proportion of children will decrease to 14.3%, while the elderly population will rise to 29.85%. Additionally, the workforce age group will diminish in number.







If the situation persists, Thailand’s population could drop to just 31-32 million people in the next 60 years.

The meeting utilized the ‘World Cafe’ model to gather ideas from five groups: children and youth, working-age individuals, the elderly, people with disabilities and the underprivileged, and the ecosystem for family security. Its purpose was to facilitate the exchange of ideas and collaboratively design policies, measures, and actions to tangibly secure the well-being of Thai families and humanity.







The outcomes of this meeting will be presented at a United Nations conference on population by the end of April.

This aims to inform the global community about the widespread issue of declining birth rates, demonstrating Thailand’s proactive measures and willingness to collaborate with international agencies to jointly address these challenges.





































