Chonburi committee tackles property taxation challenges

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Chonburi Provincial Land and Building Tax Committee convened at the Chonburi Provincial Hall on March 6 to address challenges within the province’s property taxation system. Deputy Governor Pratya Unpetchwarakorn chaired the meeting, with Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet leading discussions, joined by various officials and relevant agencies.

The meeting focused on two key aspects: operational challenges and legal considerations. Discussions aimed to examine and tackle obstacles and proposals related to property taxation.







Operational challenges were emphasized during deliberations, with the committee highlighting the need for comprehensive training programs for officials and clear operational guidelines. Special attention was given to enhancing the efficiency of the e-laas system and ensuring seamless integration with modern communication channels, such as the LINE application, for real-time assessment notifications.







Regarding legal considerations, the committee proposed measures to improve the effectiveness and fairness of the property taxation system. These included revising exemptions, implementing gradual adjustments in tax collection methods to accommodate economic fluctuations experienced by businesses, and ensuring equitable treatment for various property documents, including title deeds (Chanote) and other relevant papers.







The proposed amendments aim to align with the provisions of the Land and Building Tax Act of 2019, ensuring a fair, efficient, and adaptable property taxation system. The meeting concluded with a commitment to ongoing collaboration and constructive dialogue among stakeholders to further enhance property tax administration in Chonburi province.































