Thai workers scammed in 800-milllion-baht Facebook savings grift

Regional police are hunting for operators of a new-closed Facebook page that bilked 800 million baht out of Thais hoping to get rich quick.







Employees of a Chonburi auto-parts company filed a complaint with Provincial Police Region 2’s legal and litigation division, saying they had invested money with the “House of Three Friends” Facebook page that promised 20 percent returns on investments of 10 days.

The supposed operators were “Kanokwan Srijan,” “Sirinapa Khunkeelek” and “Siriporn Suwanasub,” although it’s unknown if those are their real names.







The page claimed it operated a pooled-savings program, popular among informal workers, where people contribute money into a pool that lets some members borrow a portion of the funds, paying it back with interest.

But the “communal savings” pool was, of course, a scam and a large, but unknown, number of Thais fell in head first. The page shut down Nov. 29 and the suspects disappeared.

Provincial police said the total amount scammed was about 800 million baht. The Technology Crime Suppression Division will join the investigation.











