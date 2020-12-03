Pattaya-Nongprue prepares for Fathers’ Day, National Day

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
439
Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri humbly pays tribute to King Rama X’s current monarchy and King Rama IX leading up to Dec. 5, Thailand National Day.

As many as 300 volunteers turned up to clean, collect garbage, and cut grass in Nongprue Municipality in preparation for Thai National Day.

Please Support Pattaya Mail


Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri and Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit sent out the cleaning crews Dec. 1 from Wat Suttawas to “Do good for the nation, religion, and monarchy.”

The annual event is held to honor the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the anniversary of his birth, Dec. 5.

Volunteers clean Nongprue, collected garbage, and cut grass to “Do good for the nation, religion, and monarchy.”

In February 2017, the Royal Command designated December 5 as a public holiday to celebrate three occasions; the birthday anniversary of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Thailand’s National Day and National Father’s Day.

Since this year the date falls on a Saturday, the holiday will be observed on Monday, December 7. All government offices, banks and many businesses close. Shopping centers and bank currency exchange booths, however, are open. Places of entertainment are allowed to remain open without restriction.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR