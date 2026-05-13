Thai woman arrested at Suvarnabhumi after returning from U.S. over ex-girlfriend theft case

PATTAYA, Thailand – Economic Crime Suppression Division officers arrested a Thai woman at Suvarnabhumi Airport after she returned to Thailand from overseas in connection with an alleged theft case involving property belonging to her former partner. The suspect, identified only as Pansawan, 42, was detained at the international arrivals immigration checkpoint under an arrest warrant issued by the Phra Khanong Criminal Court on charges of theft involving the use of a vehicle to transport stolen property. Police said the case dates back to 2025, when the suspect had reportedly been living with her former girlfriend at a residence in Bangkok’s Prawet district.







According to investigators, the couple later separated after an argument, and the suspect allegedly moved belongings out of the home while leaving the property. Authorities said some of the items allegedly belonged to the former partner. After discovering missing possessions, the complainant filed a police report with Udomsuk Police Station, leading investigators to seek an arrest warrant.

Police later learned that the suspect had traveled abroad and had been living and working in the United States since last year. Authorities recently received information that she was returning to Thailand on a flight from Hong Kong, prompting officers to coordinate with immigration police and monitor her arrival before making the arrest at Suvarnabhumi Airport.



During questioning, the suspect denied wrongdoing but admitted removing property from the house. She claimed she believed the items belonged to her and had taken them back to store at her residence before leaving for the United States. She also told police she was unaware that an arrest warrant had been issued against her. The suspect has been transferred to investigators at Udomsuk Police Station for further legal proceedings.

















































