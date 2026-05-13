Chonburi tourism leaders back visa-free review, say shorter stays won’t hurt Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourism leaders in Chonburi and eastern Thailand have voiced support for plans to review Thailand’s 60-day visa-free stay policy for foreign visitors, arguing that shorter or country-specific stay periods would better reflect real tourist behavior and help prevent abuse of the system. President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Chonburi, Thanet Supornsahasrungsi said the tourism sector believes the government should tailor visa-free stay periods to suit the travel patterns of visitors from different countries, instead of applying the same rules to all nationalities. He explained that most tourists visiting Thailand for genuine tourism purposes do not stay anywhere near 60 days, except for smaller groups traveling for medical treatment, education, or other specific reasons.







According to Thanet, tourism operators recently discussed the issue with the Tourism and Sports Minister and proposed that the government study the average length of stay for each nationality before deciding on appropriate visa-free durations. Using the Indian market as an example, he noted that Indian tourists — currently Thailand’s third-largest inbound market — typically stay around 7 to 10 days. Many Indian tour operators reportedly believe a visa-free period of around 15 days would already be sufficient for most travelers. He said the main objective of visa-free policies should be to make travel easier for real tourists, not create loopholes for individuals seeking to operate businesses illegally or engage in unauthorized activities while staying in Thailand.



Meanwhile, President of the Thai Hotels Association, Eastern Chapter, Watcharapong Khunpluem also backed proposals to shorten visa-free stays from 60 days to 30 days, calling it a reasonable timeframe that matches the needs of most tourists. He said hotel operators across the eastern region do not believe the change would negatively affect tourism businesses, including major destinations such as Pattaya and Chonburi province. According to Watcharapong, quality tourists — regardless of whether they are luxury, mid-range, or budget travelers — already plan their trips according to their schedules and budgets, meaning shorter visa-free periods are unlikely to impact genuine tourism demand.







However, he warned that allowing excessively long stays under visa-free schemes could open the door for some foreigners to quietly work, conduct business, or carry out activities unrelated to tourism. He added that travelers with legitimate reasons to remain in Thailand longer than 30 days, such as medical treatment or specialized purposes, could still apply for the appropriate type of visa.

Tourism leaders say a more balanced and targeted visa policy could help Thailand improve visitor screening while maintaining strong tourism growth and protecting the reputation of destinations like Pattaya as international tourism hubs.

















































