Calm Thai man reacts after foreign visitor provokes clash on Pattaya street

PATTAYA, Thailand – A video of a confrontation between a foreign visitor and a Thai man has gone viral on social media, May 13, showing an altercation that escalated into a chaotic scuffle after an apparent provocation and physical contact. The clip, which is around 1 minute and 13 seconds long, was originally posted by a Facebook user and quickly spread online, drawing widespread attention and debate. The post described the incident as a case of a foreigner confronting a Thai man, with comments expressing strong opinions and support for the Thai individual involved.







According to a witness, Kritsada, 27, a ride-hailing driver who recorded the video, the incident began when a Thai man had parked his vehicle normally. He said a foreign man then approached and appeared to provoke the situation, though he did not hear the full conversation between them.

Kritsada stated that the Thai man initially tried to avoid conflict and did not respond aggressively, as both sides appeared to separate at first. However, the foreign man reportedly returned shortly after and continued provocative behavior before allegedly slapping the Thai man on the head.



Following the physical contact, the Thai man stood up and retaliated, leading to a brief chaotic scuffle as seen in the viral footage. Bystanders eventually intervened, and the situation was brought under control. The incident has sparked strong reactions online, with many social media users criticizing the foreign visitor’s behavior while also praising the Thai man for initially trying to avoid confrontation before the situation escalated. Authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the incident, and it remains under public discussion as the video continues to circulate widely.

















































