Retired French man in Pattaya seeks peace amid alleged harassment by British neighbor

PATTAYA, Thailand – An 85-year-old French national living in the Nongprue area of Pattaya has sought justice after filing a complaint alleging ongoing harassment and intimidation by neighbors and individuals he claims are linked to influential figures in the area, May 13. The complainant has authorized a representative to lodge a formal complaint with Nongprue Police Station and also submit a request for assistance at the Damrongtham Center in Banglamung district, seeking protection and fairness.







According to the complaint, a British neighbor living next door in the Nong Pla Lai area of Banglamung district, East Pattaya, is alleged to have caused repeated disturbances over a long period. These include loud music, alcohol consumption, and allegedly throwing waste items such as beer bottles and other debris into the complainant’s property.

The report further states that on December 24, 2025, the situation escalated when the neighbor allegedly brought a group of around four young men to stand in front of the house and issue intimidating remarks, causing the elderly resident to feel unsafe and afraid to live normally.

The complaint also alleges that another individual claiming to have local influence in the area was involved in physical intimidation, further increasing concerns for the complainant’s safety.

The elderly French resident and his family are now urging relevant authorities to urgently investigate the matter, provide protection, and ensure justice, stressing that he had intended to spend his retirement peacefully in Thailand but now lives in fear due to ongoing disputes.

Authorities are expected to review the complaint and gather additional evidence from all parties as part of the investigation process to ensure fairness and transparency.

















































