Residents welcome effort to keep Pattaya sidewalks clear and safe

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials have continued their campaign to keep public spaces clean, safe, and orderly under the ongoing initiative “You Block It, We Remove It,” aimed at clearing sidewalks and shared areas of unauthorized obstructions. The campaign is part of continued policy implementation by the administration of Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, focusing on improving walkability, public safety, and overall urban order in key tourism and residential zones.

Under the initiative, municipal teams have been deployed to remove various items that encroach on public walkways, including metal barriers, shop signage, traffic cones, and other objects used to reserve or block space on sidewalks and roadside areas. The city says the goal is to ensure that public areas remain accessible to everyone and are not privately reserved or misused.







Officials emphasized that the campaign is not only about cleanliness, but also about restoring discipline in shared urban spaces, improving pedestrian safety, and supporting a more organized city environment in line with Pattaya’s long-term development plans.

The campaign has drawn active public response on social media, with many residents welcoming the effort and saying it makes the city more attractive, safer at night, and easier to walk around. Some comments praised the improved orderliness and visibility on sidewalks, especially in busy areas.



At the same time, some residents also raised additional concerns, calling for stricter enforcement in certain zones and suggesting that authorities take broader action against other issues affecting public space use, including long-standing clutter problems and unwanted activities in tourism areas.

City officials say the operation will continue as part of an ongoing effort rather than a one-time cleanup, with repeated inspections planned to prevent recurring encroachments and ensure long-term compliance across Pattaya’s streets and beachfront areas.

















































