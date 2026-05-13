Pattaya Mayor fires back at corruption claims, defends city’s transformation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has issued a lengthy public response defending the city administration after criticism from Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, who described Pattaya as “a monument to corruption” during a political debate earlier this year.

The comments referenced controversial projects including the long-disputed Waterfront Suites and Residences condominium development and the “Manta Ray” building on Koh Larn. In response, Poramet said he respected differing opinions but stressed that many of the projects under criticism originated before his administration took office. He said the current city government’s responsibility is to resolve legal and administrative issues, move projects forward lawfully, and improve transparency.







Regarding the Waterfront condominium project, the mayor explained that Pattaya City is awaiting a final decision from the Department of Lands over whether land title deeds connected to the project will be revoked following concerns raised by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). If the land is ruled public property, authorities would proceed with demolition measures. If the title deeds remain valid, the city could consider requests for modifications to allow the project to continue under building control laws.

Poramet also clarified confusion surrounding the “Manta Ray” building on Koh Larn, stating the structure itself has no corruption case attached to it and had been used for educational activities before deterioration from age and sea conditions. He said Pattaya City is considering redevelopment plans, including possible private investment or conversion into a government operations center.



He added that a separate wind turbine and solar energy project on Koh Larn had undergone legal review, with court proceedings ultimately ruling against compensation claims due to procedural timing issues.

The mayor also addressed concerns over the Pattaya Youth Sports Center project on Soi Thepprasit 7, explaining that flooding in 2011 caused major damage to parts of the complex. He said portions of the facility remain operational and new redevelopment plans are already being prepared for future upgrades, including outdoor sports facilities and stadium improvements. Poramet argued that the city has spent the past four years focusing on both correcting old problems and improving governance standards. He pointed to Pattaya receiving top-level Integrity and Transparency Assessment (ITA) ratings from the NACC for three consecutive years from 2023 to 2025.







The mayor also highlighted major infrastructure and tourism initiatives undertaken during his administration, including large-scale drainage improvements, underground utility projects, beach restoration works, smart traffic systems, expanded CCTV coverage, and the development of smart city technology.

He cited Pattaya’s growing calendar of international festivals and events — including fireworks festivals, jazz festivals, music events, and countdown celebrations — as evidence of economic recovery and stronger tourism momentum following the COVID-19 pandemic. “Past projects may have left scars,” Poramet said in his statement, “but the past four years have been about fixing problems, improving systems, and ensuring projects move forward legally and transparently.”

















































