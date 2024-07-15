Thai tourist dies of unknown causes on Koh Larn Island

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Thai tourist was admitted to the Koh Larn Community Medical Center suffering from severe vomiting of blood, tragically leading to his death. The deceased was identified as Sitthikorn K, 39, from Phetchabun Province. His body exhibited significant trauma, including a swollen head, bruised right eye socket, and multiple contusions on his right shoulder, torso, and both calves. He died about 1-2 hours before arriving at the medical center.







Sitthikorn’s wife, Ms Lee (alias), recounted that they had been vacationing on Koh Larn for three days. On the morning of July 13, he had breakfast at 7 a.m. but began vomiting blood around 11 a.m. Despite her efforts to seek medical help, Sitthikorn insisted on resting until he became unresponsive at 2 p.m. Ms. Lee rushed him to the community medical center, where he was pronounced dead.

Ms Lee explained that her husband’s bruises were pre-existing, as he frequently stumbled and fell due to his habits of heavy drinking and suffered from cirrhosis and hypertension.

Investigating officer Pol. Maj. Col. Thanya Udtong of the Pattaya City Police Station stated that the exact cause of Mr Sitthikorn’s death remains undetermined. The Sawang Boriboon Foundation has been tasked with transferring the body to Banglamung Hospital for a thorough autopsy to ascertain the precise cause of death before releasing the body for religious rites.





































