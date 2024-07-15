Heartbroken young man found safe in East Pattaya forest

PATTAYA, Thailand – A young disheartened young man was reported to have drunk floor cleaning chemicals before disappearing into the forest near Mabprachan Reservoir in East Pattaya On July 12. The incident took place in a dense forest surrounding the 2,000-rai reservoir. More than 50 rescue volunteers were mobilized to search for the missing person.

Equipped with off-road vehicles and motorcycles, the rescue teams began their search for 18-year-old Manatswee Siphlai along the reservoir’s perimeter and through the thick forest area. Given the darkness and lack of lighting in the reservoir area, rescuers used vehicles with mounted lights to navigate the terrain.

After more than an hour of searching, Manatswee was found sleeping on a marble table in front of the Pong Sub-district Health Center, approximately 5 kilometres from the initial location. Although uninjured, he exhibited signs of nausea from consuming the floor cleaner. Relatives, overjoyed to find him, embraced him and wept with relief. Rescue workers then transported him to the hospital for further evaluation.

Usanee Siphlai, 65, Manatswee’s aunt, recounted that her nephew had recently graduated from high school and was working as a vendor in Pattaya. Before the incident, his girlfriend called, revealing that Manatswee had messaged her, stating he had drunk floor cleaner and was crying in the forest since 5 p.m.

Unable to locate him, his relatives contacted rescue services for assistance. The incident was reportedly triggered by a breakup with his girlfriend, leading Manatswee to take this drastic action.